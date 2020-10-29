Get ready to exchange rain gear for sunglasses as Kansas City heads into drier weather

After days of gray cloud cover, sunshine will be making an appearance in the Kansas City area Thursday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Get ready to trade the rain gear for sunglasses today!” Ritter said on Twitter. “It will be very windy though, so plan for it to feel like it’s in the 30s!”

Get ready to trade the rain gear for the sunglasses today! It will be very windy though so plan for it to feel like it's in the 30s! We have warmer days ahead....#fox4kc pic.twitter.com/vQNkA4TK78 — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 29, 2020

The cloud cover and rain will remain an issue Thursday morning. But skies will clear as the day unfolds, allowing highs reach into the mid-40s Thursday afternoon, said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Look at this afternoon: full on sunshine,” she said.

Dry conditions are in the forecast for the next several days as well.

“We’ll be warmer heading into the weekend, but windy for Halloween with our highs climbing into the middle 60s,” she said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 62 degrees with the average low of 42 degrees.

Northerly winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, are expected throughout the day Thursday.

If you have any outside temporary structures, pay close attention to the wind today, as they will be gusting out of the north around 20 to 30 mph through most of the day. pic.twitter.com/8oHcW6k3aM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 29, 2020

Those with any outside temporary shelters, including those used for medical purposes, are urged to pay close attention to the wind, the weather service said.

“Tents have a variety of wind ratings depending on the design, materials used, and whether the tent was deployed and anchored in line with manufacturer recommendations,” the weather service said. “Know your structure’s wind rating and plan accordingly.”

