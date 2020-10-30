Kansas City Star Logo
Dry conditions, warmer temperatures expected in Kansas City this Halloween weekend

Weather will be a treat as Kansas City enters the Halloween weekend with warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

“We’re going to be dealing with the low 60s, which is right were we should be this time of year,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “But the warm up is just around the corner.”

November will get off to a little chilly start, as highs on Sunday are expected to be around 50 degrees, she said.

“But it’s off to the races with 70s and a lot of wind heading our way for next week,” Ritter said. The forecast expects highs to reach the mid-70s by mid-week.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is around 60 degrees with the average low around 40 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the upper 50s about 6 p.m. on Halloween, dropping into the mid-50s by 8 p.m. and the upper 40s by 10 p.m.

Daylight savings time ends early Sunday, so make sure to turn your clock back an hour before going to bed. It’s also a good time to test your smoke alarm and replace batteries.

