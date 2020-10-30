Dry conditions, warmer temperatures expected in Kansas City this Halloween weekend

Weather will be a treat as Kansas City enters the Halloween weekend with warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

“We’re going to be dealing with the low 60s, which is right were we should be this time of year,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “But the warm up is just around the corner.”

November will get off to a little chilly start, as highs on Sunday are expected to be around 50 degrees, she said.

“But it’s off to the races with 70s and a lot of wind heading our way for next week,” Ritter said. The forecast expects highs to reach the mid-70s by mid-week.

A warming trend expected into the start of the weekend ahead of our next cold front. We'll see a drop Sunday but a surge early next week! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/VvYA7ONTWR — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) October 30, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is around 60 degrees with the average low around 40 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the upper 50s about 6 p.m. on Halloween, dropping into the mid-50s by 8 p.m. and the upper 40s by 10 p.m.

If the temperature forecast was a response to the question, "How are you now?"



Today: "Not So Bad."

Halloween: "Good."

Sunday: "Meh."

Monday: "Not So Bad."

Tuesday: "Good."

Wednesday: "Great."

Thursday: "Grand." — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 30, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Daylight savings time ends early Sunday, so make sure to turn your clock back an hour before going to bed. It’s also a good time to test your smoke alarm and replace batteries.

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 AM on Sunday, Nov. 1. When you set those clocks back, take time to change the batteries and test your smoke alarms too. #FireSafety #SmokeAlarmsSaveLives #checkthebatteries #FallBack pic.twitter.com/HxUXJh6sDU — @cityofIndepmo (@CityOfIndepMO) October 29, 2020