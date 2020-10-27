Expect rain over the next few days in KC. Then, ‘fabulous’ weather for Election Day

“Beautiful” weather is headed Kansas City’s way after a few more days of clouds and rain, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said.

Most of the rain should pass south of the metropolitan area, said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Temperatures will continue to struggle to the middle to upper 40s on Wednesday, Lauria said. Around 4 p.m., the rain will start moving into the area. That will continue into the beginning of the day Thursday.

The area could see anywhere from one-tenth to three-quarters of an inch of rain, Lauria said, meaning that while the rain will help, it “won’t be a gully washer.”

The rain will be concentrated to the south of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service.

The next storm system is expected to impact the region on Wednesday into Thursday. This system is trending farther south, keeping precipitation concentrated south of I-70. pic.twitter.com/mSP6qVhCGh — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 27, 2020

“For areas north of Kansas City, you probably won’t get a drop out of this,” Lauria said. “But for the metro east and south, we’ll see the rain. ... Then that’s it.”

After the sun comes out Thursday, Lauria said he doesn’t expect rain for several days.

The weather will be “beautiful,” though windy, on Halloween. For the Chiefs game Sunday, good weather will continue, though it will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the 50s.

With temperatures nearing 66 degrees by Tuesday, weather will be “fabulous for Election Day,” Lauria said.

