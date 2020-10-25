A winter weather system is headed toward Kansas City. Here’s when to expect snow.

Snow is headed to the Kansas City metro this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Sunday evening will likely be cloudy and include some drizzle and “bothersome” wind, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Whatever rain is falling in the evening will be switching over to that rain, snow, freezing rain, sleet mix as we head toward 7 a.m.,” he added.

He advised commuters give themselves extra time during the Monday morning drive as temperatures sit below freezing through most of the day.

Some of the wintry mix could change into snow by 3 p.m. Monday along Interstate 70, Countee said, this time warning about road conditions during the afternoon commute.

Kansas City could get anywhere from a dusting to two inches of snow between Sunday night and Monday, he predicted.

Heavier bands of snow are possible near Odessa and Marshall, while Clinton and Warsaw are more likely to get rain Monday afternoon, Countee said.

There’s a small chance the wintry mix continues into Tuesday as the high temperature hovers just above freezing.

Wednesday and Thursday will warm up slightly, with highs in the mid-40s and a chance of rain both days, Countee said.

Friday and Saturday will be warmer yet, with clear skies and highs in the mid-to-high 50s just in time for Halloween.

