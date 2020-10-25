Highway patrol troopers fatally shoot man with knife Saturday night in Garden City

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers fatally shot a man late Saturday whom they said was carrying a knife.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked for highway patrol’s assistance at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday regarding a disturbance near Main Street and 3rd Street in Garden City, highway patrol said in a news release on Twitter.

Troopers arriving to the scene said they found a man with a knife.

At approx 10:25 pm tonight we were requested by Cass County Sheriff’s Office to assist them with a disturbance near Main St & 3rd St in Garden City. Preliminary investigation revealed, when our Troopers arrived they encountered a white male with a knife. (1/3) #MSHP pic.twitter.com/EqmpdQWrbP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) October 25, 2020

“Despite being asked repeatedly to drop the knife the suspect charged towards one of our troopers with the knife in a threatening manner,” the release said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Multiple troopers then shot at the man, who was struck.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was given first aid, but died at the scene, highway patrol said.

No law enforcement officers were injured. An investigation is ongoing by Missouri Highway Patrol.

Gun violence is the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star seeks the community’s help.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.