Child abducted in Kansas City, Kansas, found safe; police look for person of interest

Police are looking for a person of interest in the abduction a child Sunday morning in Kansas, City, Kansas.

Officers responded to a call of a missing 13-year-old just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West 39th Avenue, said Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

There, a family member of the child told police that 40-year-old Germaine Lewis “forced” the young teen into a Gold 1998 Toyota Camry and drove away, according to a department news release. The license plate on the car is 662-MYB.

The child was found safe a short time later and taken to a hospital for medical assessment, Dierenfeldt said.

A second crime scene connected to the abduction was found in the 6300 block of Holliday Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. They didn’t specify what happened at this location.

Lewis, who is considered a person of interest in the case, has not been found, police said.

This is the third time in the last three days that police have been called to search for a missing child taken by an adult in eastern Kansas.

On Thursday, police arrested a woman accused of kidnapping a two-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, and leading police on a speed chase that ended in Miami County.

On Saturday, officials arrested the father of two girls who went missing from a home in Leavenworth. The girls were found and brought to safety hours after their brothers were found dead in their Kansas home, police said.

“We had a kidnapping a couple of days ago in KCK where we were able to reunite the victim with family, and then the incident from Leavenworth County yesterday, and now today again here in KCK,” Dierenfeldt said Sunday. “I can’t say it’s common, but unfortunately we’ve just had a series of incidents back-to-back.”

An investigation into Sunday’s abduction is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.