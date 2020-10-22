After near record warmth, winter arrives early in Kansas City as temperatures to plunge

Temperatures in Kansas City reached 86 degrees on Thursday, reaching a near record level. But much colder and possibly wintry conditions are in the weekend forecast, according to Joe Lauria, FOX4 meteorologist.

“Some big changes in our weather is occurring as colder air is plunging through the area,” said Lauria who provides a weather update to the Star. “So the warm weather we got today, tying a record by one degree, that’s gone. Here comes the cold air.”

The temperatures early Friday could dip well below freezing. Possible rain could accompany the falling temperatures.

Conditions should clear up by daybreak.

“Tomorrow turns into this cold, blustery day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and temperatures running about 40 degrees colder than today,” Lauria said.

The weather on Saturday should be more pleasant but conditions on Sunday are not expected to be as good. Additional rainfall is expected, along with cool temperatures.

The colder weather will be around next week as well.

“Every single day is below average heading towards the end of next week.” Lauria said.

