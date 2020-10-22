Summer-like temperatures expected in Kansas City followed by strong, cold rain storms

Strong, gusty winds are expected to blow through Thursday as the Kansas City area makes a brief visit back to summer-like temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“A wind advisory starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. — the metro area included in this,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re expecting wind gusts at times above 40 mph. It’s going to be very breezy for the day today.”

Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase after sunset Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front pushes it way into the metro area.

“We are going to be watching for not only the southerly winds to interact with this front as it comes through, but some of that could produce some stronger storms across northeastern Kansas and northwest Missouri,” she said. “Cold rain showers are expected waking up Friday morning.”

After that storm system moves out, the metro area will be left with highs in the 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Colder temperatures are expected next week, with overnight lows dipping below freezing.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said as the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon and evening, a line of strong to severe storms could develop, bringing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

More rain, and possibly snow, is expected Monday into Tuesday, but high uncertainty remains in the forecast as to the type of precipitation that could develop, according to the weather service.

“Models have been consistently showing a major pattern shift toward quite cold temperatures next week indicating that hat and glove weather is quickly upon us,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER