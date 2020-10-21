Kansas City’s temps continue to seesaw as cold rains loom in the metro’s future

The roller coaster ride involving Kansas City’s temperatures will continue with below normal temperatures on Wednesday will shoot up into the 80s the next day, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re going to be in the 50s later today with scattered rain chances increasing as we go through the afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The high on Wednesday will be well below the average of 65 degrees which is typical for this time of year in Kansas City.

“Rain chances really start to go up overnight tonight and into tomorrow well to our north,” Ritter said. “We have to hold off really to the end of the week for our better chance of rain.”

We'll call this the Kansas City sampler! A little bit of everything to enjoy over the next several days. Fog, rain, thunder, cold air, clouds, sun, wind....the list goes on! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/pjmtuSez4v — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 21, 2020

Temperatures will take a wild swing as they are expected to shoot up into the 80s, bringing summer-like conditions to the metro before a strong cold front pushes its way into the area.

“Once the front gets here, you’ll know it because we’ll have some rain first thing Friday morning and then a big drop,” Ritter said. “Temperatures will be falling Friday afternoon into the 40s. We’re staying in the 40s for Saturday.”

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight Friday bottoming out around 32 degrees on Saturday morning.

Cold rain is headed Kansas City’s way for the start of the work week, which will likely see highs around 40 degrees and overnight lows at or below freezing, she said.

Going to be an active weather pattern over the next 3 days.



Expect fog this AM w/scattered showers & storms later this AM into the PM.



Summer returns tomorrow with 80s and severe storms possible.



Winter then arrives Friday and looks to stick around into next week. pic.twitter.com/h8Rm8efYB2 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 21, 2020

