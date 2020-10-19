Weather News
Cool, gray day kicks off work week in Kansas City; rain also possible on some days
The work week will get off to a cool and gray start Monday in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“Later on today it’s going to be a struggle with the cloud cover to get out of the upper 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.
“It’s going to be a gray day for the most part and any rain chances or drizzle that’s around should stay far enough removed from the metro that we should have a pretty quiet start to the week.”
During the next 24 hours, the metro will be fighting more clouds. Rain chances will also go up for some, but not all, she said.
“As we head through the next several days, we are going to be talking about most of the days fighting clouds,” she said.
Temperatures will take a dramatic jump, shooting up from the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, to the low 80s on Thursday. The warm weather will be short lived as temperatures will go crashing into the 50s on Friday and upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.
The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is around 66 degrees, with the average low around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
