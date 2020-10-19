Cool, gray day kicks off work week in Kansas City; rain also possible on some days

The work week will get off to a cool and gray start Monday in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today it’s going to be a struggle with the cloud cover to get out of the upper 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“It’s going to be a gray day for the most part and any rain chances or drizzle that’s around should stay far enough removed from the metro that we should have a pretty quiet start to the week.”

Expect lots of clouds today with chilly conditions. This week's forecast could be renamed the Kansas City sampler because we'll have a little bit of everything in the forecast. Buckle up, it's going to be quite the ride! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/OqykT63wu5 — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 19, 2020

During the next 24 hours, the metro will be fighting more clouds. Rain chances will also go up for some, but not all, she said.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As we head through the next several days, we are going to be talking about most of the days fighting clouds,” she said.

Temperatures will take a dramatic jump, shooting up from the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, to the low 80s on Thursday. The warm weather will be short lived as temperatures will go crashing into the 50s on Friday and upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is around 66 degrees, with the average low around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP