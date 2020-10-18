328 more KC metro residents infected with COVID-19, 7-day average rising

An additional 328 new infections of the coronavirus were reported Sunday across the Kansas City metro, bringing the total to date to more than 46,700.

State data showed no additional deaths in the metro area from what was reported Saturday.

In total, the virus has killed 654 people across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The metro’s seven-day rolling average of new infections is 411. Last week it was 342; two weeks ago, it was 367, according to public health data maintained by The Star.

On Saturday, area officials reported an additional 479 cases and six virus-related deaths.

Across Missouri, 156,696 residents to date have been infected, including 2,582 who have died. Within the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate has been 19.7%.

When it last released data Friday, Kansas reported 70,855 infections and 859 deaths. The state’s positive test rate was 13.7%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 8.1 million people, killing more than 219,500, according to Johns Hopkins University.

