One dead after vehicle flips, crashes into trees and catches fire in the Northland

One person was killed late Sunday in a single vehicle crash in Kansas City’s Northland, police said.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. near the 3300 block of Searcy Creek Parkway, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

A black Honda was headed south on Searcy Creek Parkway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the curb on the right side of the road, Becchina said. The Honda proceeded to run into multiple trees as it flipped and then caught fire.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was thrown from the vehicle, Becchina said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the 88th fatal crash this year in Kansas City, according to the department.