Temperatures to drop as thunderstorms move into Kansas City area Sunday night

Temperatures in Kansas City are expected to drop Sunday night as thunderstorms move through the area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

The storms are expected to move into the area from the north starting about 11:30 p.m., said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly overnight, from 70 degrees at midnight to 55 degrees at 6 a.m. Monday.

“Overnight tonight we’re going to see our cold front move on in, and that’s going to be our best chance for showers and thunderstorms,” Countee said.

After arriving in the area from the north, the storms are likely to move south into Kansas after midnight. The strongest storm activity is expected to remain north of Kansas City, Countee said.

The storms should move east and be clear from the Kansas City area by 7 a.m. Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s Monday.

“It’ll be pretty cool moving forward, but our temperatures are going to be all over the place as we move thoughout the week,” Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.