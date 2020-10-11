Thunderstorms headed to Kansas City Sunday night with cold front, strong winds

Strong winds Sunday evening will accompany thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through the Kansas City area overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

But most of the daylight hours Sunday will be sunny and clear, with a high of about 85 degrees.

The possibility of rain begins around 1 a.m. Monday, with the chance of storms increasing around 4 a.m., according to the weather service.

The temperature will drop to about 55 degrees overnight and wind gusts could increase to about 35 miles per hour.

“Strong to severe storms will be possible across NE KS and NW/northern MO. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard,” the weather service tweeted, warning of the storms Sunday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a front that will move through the area tonight. Strong to severe storms will be possible across NE KS and NW/northern MO. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard. pic.twitter.com/zNS9fW1GC3 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 11, 2020

The weather will cool off following the storm, bringing temperatures down about 10 to 15 degrees, according to the weather service. This means Monday’s high will be in the low 70s.

Once the storm moves through and the wind dies down Monday, the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and clear, according the weather service.

Fall returns tonight with the arrival of a pretty decent cold front. Temperatures will quickly fall 10-15° behind the front.



Unfortunately, we will also have to deal with another windy day before we get to enjoy those nice fall temperatures tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tfvO4sUrL3 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 11, 2020

The overnight lows will stay in the 50s through Wednesday, before dropping near 40 overnight Thursday.

The coolest days this week will be Thursday and Friday, with predicted highs of about 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest, with highs of 78 and 83, respectively.