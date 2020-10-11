Weather News
Thunderstorms headed to Kansas City Sunday night with cold front, strong winds
Strong winds Sunday evening will accompany thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through the Kansas City area overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
But most of the daylight hours Sunday will be sunny and clear, with a high of about 85 degrees.
The possibility of rain begins around 1 a.m. Monday, with the chance of storms increasing around 4 a.m., according to the weather service.
The temperature will drop to about 55 degrees overnight and wind gusts could increase to about 35 miles per hour.
“Strong to severe storms will be possible across NE KS and NW/northern MO. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard,” the weather service tweeted, warning of the storms Sunday night.
The weather will cool off following the storm, bringing temperatures down about 10 to 15 degrees, according to the weather service. This means Monday’s high will be in the low 70s.
Once the storm moves through and the wind dies down Monday, the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and clear, according the weather service.
The overnight lows will stay in the 50s through Wednesday, before dropping near 40 overnight Thursday.
The coolest days this week will be Thursday and Friday, with predicted highs of about 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest, with highs of 78 and 83, respectively.
