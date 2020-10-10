Three killed, one critically injured after vehicle struck by train in Johnson County

Three people were killed on Saturday after a vehicle was struck by a train in Johnson County.

A fourth person remains in critical condition at a local hospital, said Deputy Claire Canaan, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 6:37 p.m. to 159th and Mission Road where a Jeep was hit by a train. Overland Park police officers also responded.

Three adults were killed and one adult was injured.

The tracks were on private property where there were no lights or bars, Canaan said.

The investigation is ongoing.