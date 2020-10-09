More warm weather in the KC weekend forecast, but there also could be some rain

The temperatures this time of the year should be in the upper 60s so the summer-like conditions don’t feel very fall-like, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“We are going to continue to get cooler, so perhaps, we should enjoy this weather,” said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We probably like to mix in a little bit of rain, and that is just not going to be the case for most of the month.”

It looks like the only opportunity for rain anytime soon is overnight Sunday. The weather should be dry for the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The rainy conditions, albeit brief, will help bring in cooler weather and lower temperatures.

“It will cool us down, but by the end of next week, that will be the most significant cool down,” Frank said.

That is when temperatures will dip into the 60s and the upper 50s range.

“It is going to feel like what we expect more for this time of the year,” Frank said. “So enjoy warm stuff and the dry stuff until then.”