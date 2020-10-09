Gusty winds to send temperatures soaring in Kansas City before cold front next week

Warmer than normal temperatures will once again prevail across the Kansas City area Friday as strong, gusty winds will send afternoon highs soaring about 15 degrees higher than is typical, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“While winds aren’t all that strong early today, they are going to be picking up and increasing significantly as we move into mid-morning and early afternoon,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Gusts of 30 to 35 mph or more are expected in the metro area. Wind speeds could approach 40 mph at times across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, she said. Those gusty winds will send temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, according to Bogowith.

Winds are going to be crankin' today... Check out these wind gusts! @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/JNOtuLgjKU — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) October 9, 2020

“For the rest of the weekend, for that matter, we are going to hang on to those 80s,” Bogowith said.

There could be a few extra clouds that get pushed into Kansas City’s direction as the remnants of Hurricane Delta moves by well to the southeast of the metro.

“Some of that moisture could feed up into our area,” Bogowith said.

A change in weather conditions is coming as a cold front sweeps into the Kansas City area Sunday into Monday.

“Most of the rain chances are going to stay well to the north of downtown Kansas City,” she said. “So for those of you in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, you will have the best opportunity to pick up on some rain. For points from the metro area and south, it’s likely you probably won’t even see a drop.”

Everyone will see cooler temperatures from the front, which will return them to near normal. to start the work week.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the average high for this time of year 69 degrees. No hazardous weather is expected in the forecast.

The hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend, so you have another few days to enjoy your shorts and flippity-flops.



More fall-like temperatures return next week.

pic.twitter.com/D61418PcRa — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 9, 2020

