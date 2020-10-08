Highs remain summer-like in Kansas City area, but temps are about to drop

The stretch of warm, summer-like days continues in Kansas City as afternoon highs on Thursday are expected to reach about 15 degrees higher than average for this time of year, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, temperatures soaring into the middle 80s after yesterday’s high of 90 degrees,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re going to hang on to those middle 80s into Friday, the end of your workweek, with very windy conditions returning to the forecast.”

Highs this weekend are expected to remain in the lower to middle 80s, but a change is on the horizon, she said.

“A cold front will be pushing into Kansas City and we’re expecting a pretty sizable drop in temperatures down into the lower 70s for Monday and continuing to trickle on down,” Bogowith said. “For Tuesday, only highs in the upper 60s.”

Rain chances with the front are looking slim, but Bogowith said she will keep some chances for rain in the forecast in for Monday.

“But just know that is very dependent upon the timing of that front,” she said. “We’ll stay nice an cool into the middle of next week. Also the dry conditions, those will linger around.”

Updated drought monitor: Abnormally dry conditions expand! Moderate drought showing up in NW MO. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/dLHTL5REfQ — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) October 8, 2020

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the normal high for this time of year in the metro is 70 degrees. The average low is 48 degrees. The record high for this date is 91 degrees set in 1928, while the record low is 25 degrees set in 2000.

The metro area reached 90 degrees on Wednesday. The record high for that date is 98 degrees, which was set in 1939, according to the weather service.

Although it didn’t set a record, it was the 45th time that Kansas City hit 90 degrees in October. It was the 15th latest in the year that the metro hit 90 degrees.

Kansas City hit 90 degrees for the 45th time ever in October today. It was tied for the 15th latest in the year that we've hit 90. #WelcomeToTheNightShift — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 8, 2020

