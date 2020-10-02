“Don’t cancel your outdoor plans,” after slight rain showers in Kansas City on Saturday 

After near record-setting cold temperatures, the weather forecast for Saturday in Kansas City is expected to bring a few rain showers but slightly warmer conditions, according FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Clouds are starting to come in, that’s ahead of our disturbance that is going to change our weather overnight and into tomorrow morning, said Lauria who provided a weather update for The Star. “Earlier this morning, we flirted with record low. We missed tying it by 1 degree.”

There may be a few showers overnight leading into Saturday. The areas north of Kansas City will likely see more of the wet conditions, but there is expected to be little accumulation. A second chance of rain could emerge sometime Saturday afternoon, just after 4 or 5 p.m.

“Most of the day tomorrow should be fine with temperatures warming back up into the 60s,” Lauria said. “Don’t cancel your outdoor plans for tomorrow.”

Rain will not be significant, only about one-tenth of an inch, if even that.

The Chiefs will play the New England Patriots on Sunday. The temperature for the 3:25 p.m. kickoff is expected to be around 63 degrees.

Warmer weather is in the Kansas City forecast after Sunday when temperatures will climb into the 70s, near 80 degrees, Lauria said.

“Perfect fall weather coming our way, enjoy it,” he said.