Winter weather is on its way. Find out how it will affect your travel plans

Kansas City metro residents leaving town for Thanksgiving need to watch the forecast for wintry weather that could impact road conditions early in the week.

Although dry and pleasant weather is expected most of the week a storm that is expected to move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening could hurt travel plans according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for The Star.

Kansas City is on the warm side of the storm system, Frank said. Therefore, those staying in the metro for the holiday will see rain in the morning that shifts over into a wintry mix in the afternoon.

That mix could have an impact on roads that afternoon.

Larger problems arrive, however, for those traveling West or North Tuesday, Frank said.

“If your travel takes you on 70 west that will be a little bit more interesting Tuesday late in the day,” Frank said.

Those heading North, toward Minnesota or Wisconsin, should expect to see the rain switch to snow during their drive.

After Tuesday’s storm system moves through, Frank said, pleasant weather will return for the holiday weekend with temperatures in the mid to high 40s.

Warm weather and clear skies will precede Tuesdays storm this weekend, Frank said.

Temperatures will rise into the high 50s on Sunday and Monday before dropping back down on Tuesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.