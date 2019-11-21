Weather News

Mix of snow, rain possible Friday afternoon in the Kansas City area, forecast says

By the time commuters head home Friday afternoon, the Kansas City area could see a wintry mix of rain and snow, the forecast says.

But whatever falls likely won’t stick, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

In a weather update to The Star, Lauria said temperatures Friday are expected to linger around 36 or 37 degrees.

“We’ll keep an eye on this during the evening as temperatures start to drop off for tomorrow night,” Lauria said. “Not anticipating a lot of slick roads, but it’s something to pay attention to, especially the bridges and overpasses.”

Lauria said meteorologists were keeping their eye on a possible “more significant storm” on Tuesday in the Midwest, which could create some travel issues.

