Weather News
Friday weather update: ‘Rain or snow or a wintry mix of the two as the day progresses’
A mixture of rain and possibly snow will accompany plummeting temperatures on Friday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“Our temperatures are going to have a hard time getting out of the 30s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.
“With the cold air in place and our next wave of energy rolling in, there is a good chance that at any given time we have rain or snow or a wintry mix of the two as the day progresses,” she said.
The rain and snow are expected to arrive late Friday morning and continue throughout the afternoon.
“It does not mean that it is going to rain or snow the entire afternoon, but we will have a pretty decent round of rain or snow and a little bit of something in between,” Ritter said.
That could create a few slick spots for the drive home.
“More importantly as we look ahead toward the weekend it gets a lot warmer Sunday into Monday,” she said.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments