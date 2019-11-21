Wintry mix of rain, snow possible as temperatures plummet in Kansas City

As a potent storm system drifts off to the east of Kansas City Thursday, it will take with it the rains from overnight as well as the warmer temperatures, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are going to be falling out of the 50s into the 40s and eventually all the way down into the upper 30s by 6 o’clock tonight,” said Ritter, who provides weather update to The Star. “So plan on it being a whole lot colder as we head into the afternoon, and still blustery as well.”

Rain in the Kansas City area should come to an end by mid-morning Thursday. The sun will try to sneak out, but the metro area will be fighting clouds throughout the day, she said.

Another round of rain is possible on Friday.

“That will leave us with a soggy, maybe even a little wintry finish our week,” Ritter said. “So we still have the possibility, with cold air in place, for a little rain or snow mixture to round out your Friday.”

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the wintry mix should have only a minor impact on traffic, although slick spots may exist, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The light wintry mix will be possible briefly on Friday morning and again early Saturday morning; no accumulation is expected, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to rebound from the upper 30s on Friday to the mid-40s on Saturday and then lower 50s on Sunday.

Rain will be ending west to east through the morning. Brief periods of wintry mix are possible both Friday and Saturday morning. Impacts will likely be low. #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/gI3CnqpAWO — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 21, 2019

For the extended outlook, above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures are expected in late November into early December, according to the weather service.

