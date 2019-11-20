Temps will go from near 60 down to 40s in KC. Chance of rain, snow on Friday

The Kansas City area has been experiencing some rain on and off Wednesday night, which is expected to be followed by a cold front in the morning, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

In a weather update to The Star, Lauria said temperatures will go from being near 60 down to around 45 by the late morning on Thursday.

Lauria said Friday’s forecast is “still a little tricky.” The area could see some rain or a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon, but it’s not expected to pose a problem for commuters.

“I think the temperatures should be just above freezing on Friday, probably mid to upper 30s,” Lauria said. “So whatever would fall, if it’s wintry, would be melting on contact, so I don’t think we’ll have an issue with the roads on Friday.”

Lauria said meteorologists were watching for a possible storm Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, which could mean some rain or snow.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.