Rain, brief downpours and maybe thunder possible as storms roll through Kansas City

Don’t let the highs fool you as they soar near 70 degrees Wednesday — a change is coming in the weather that is threatening to bring rain and then colder temperatures to Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s in advance of the next weather system that will move into the metro during the afternoon and evening, Ritter said. Clouds will increase throughout the day and conditions will become very windy.

Most of the day will be dry. But the chances for rain return around 3 or 4 p.m. and become more widespread between 8 and 10 p.m.

“We cannot rule out a few thunderstorms, although everything will be below severe limits, and maybe some rumbling of thunder out there this evening and some brief heavy downpours as these showers and storms blow through,” she said.

The rain will come to an end Thursday morning, leaving behind much colder weather.

“We’ll start out around 50 first thing in the morning, but fall into the 40s during the afternoon,” Ritter said. “That cold air that arrives will set the stage for a wintry mix to finish out the week.”

The high on Friday will be in the upper 30s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

