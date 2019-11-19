Waves of rain expected to roll though Kansas City area Wednesday night

Enjoy the sunshine and unusually warm weather Tuesday, because Kansas City is about to get wet, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the afternoon today we will be enjoying the sunshine and temperatures soaring well above average,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We will be into those lower 60s and then a few clouds will start to work their way on in during the overnight hours.”

Clouds will increase Wednesday, getting thicker and lower throughout the day, she said.

“We will start your morning off dry, but we will finish off on a soggier note as rain starts to build in from our west and southwest, during the late afternoon and into the evening commute,” Bogowith said. “Things will be looking very soggy at times with some rumble of thunder possible.”

Waves of rain will move the metro area overnight, with rains coming to an end by mid-morning Thursday, she said.

“Colder air builds in behind this,” Bogowith said. “So we will go from the middle and upper 60s on Wednesday down into the upper 40s” on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day Thursday. Highs on Friday are expected to reach only the upper 30s. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible on Friday.

The Kansas City area will rebound in time for the weekend, with highs climbing to near 50 on Saturday and mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said that, while there’s the possibility of isolated thunderstorms embedded in the rain overnight Wednesday, no severe storms are expected.

