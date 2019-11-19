Man arrested at Lee’s Summit preschool allegedly had loaded handgun, additional ammo

A 40-year-old man arrested Monday at a Lee’s Summit preschool allegedly had brought a loaded handgun and a spare magazine into the school, according to court documents.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Phil J. Spurgeon with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. His alleged actions prompted the Our Lady of Presentation Early Childhood Center, 100 S. W. Murray Road, to go into lockdown.

There were 161 children between 1 and 5 years old, and 25 staff members, in the preschool.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

According to court documents:

A witness told police that she left the school shortly before the incident and while she was driving, she saw Spurgeon running across Murray Road with a black handgun in his left hand. He was holding his pants up with his right hand.

Surveillance video showed Spurgeon enter the front door of the school shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

A witness told police that he sat on the couch near the door. When the witness asked him to leave, Spurgeon allegedly responded, “You don’t want me to do that.”

The witness noticed he had his right hand in his jacket and she told police he was holding a gun.

Another witness also approached the couch and asked him to leave. When she tried to escort him out the door, he grabbed the door frame. The witness had to push him through to shut the door.

Surveillance video showed the staff members get Spurgeon into the front vestibule of the school, where he waited between two sets of double doors.

Police were called and advised that the school had been placed on lockdown.

Arriving officers found Spurgeon inside the front doors of the school. Surveillance video showed the officers gave Spurgeon orders and he put the gun on a table in the vestibule.

The gun, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, allegedly was loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

Spurgeon was being held in Jackson County jail Tuesday on $25,000 bond.

In a message posted to the Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church’s Facebook page Monday, the Rev. Tom Holder advised parishioners of the incident.

“Our greatest priority is always the safety of the children,” Holder said. “During the entirety of this incident, our children were kept safe and separated from any harm. Our staff is trained and responded appropriately.”

He asked parishioners to keep everyone involved in the incident in their prayers.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP