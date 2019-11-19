Rains to return to Kansas City area, so get out and enjoy the warm sunshine Tuesday

With storms brewing in the forecast for later this week, Tuesday would be a good day to escape outside to enjoy a gorgeous, albeit warmer than usual, fall day in Kansas City.

“Later on today we are going to have a beautiful day,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Lots of sunshine will show up in our forecast from the beginning all the way through the end.”

Highs will top out in the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon.

“We will not have any issues whatsoever in the active weather department,” Ritter said. “Enjoy the break because as we go through the afternoon into the evening, we will start to see a few extra clouds.”

The chance of rain returns Wednesday, especially late in the day with showers lingering into Thursday, she said.

“And then we have another system on Friday, signaling some cooler weather and an active pattern that is beginning again as we head toward the weekend,” she said.

With highs in the 60s and light winds expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill parodied its weather advisories by issuing a Patio Advisory for the afternoon on Twitter.

“It’s not often we get to issue the glorious #PatioAdvisory in November,” the weather service said in the tweet. “Hopefully you can take advantage (of) this afternoon’s wonderful weather!”

It's not often we get to issue the glorious #PatioAdvisory in November, Hopefully you can take advantage this afternoons wonderful weather! #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/3XuyfZU82S — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 19, 2019

The weather service said some isolated thunderstorms embedded in the rain showers are possible Wednesday, but no severe storms are expected.

