Man charged in slaying at North Kansas City hotel captured in Iowa

A 27-year-old Platte City man accused of murder in a fatal shooting at a North Kansas City hotel has been captured after fleeing to Iowa, prosecutors said.

Zachary B. Gifford has been charged in Clay County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old Jacob Roberson. Gifford was being held in the Wapello County jail in Ottumwa, Iowa, which is about an hour north of Kirksville, Missouri.

Police responding to a shots fired call found Roberson’s body about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the American Inn at 1211 Armour Road. He had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

According to court documents:

A guest staying at the hotel went to the front desk and reported that he had been grazed by a bullet while in his room. The manager called 911 to report a shooting.

When detectives arrived, they were led to Room 237, which was just north of the one where the wounded guest was staying. The detectives saw what appeared to be blood on the door.

The detectives used a key card to enter the room and found Roberson lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Hotel surveillance video showed that prior to the shooting, a maroon SUV pulled into the parking lot. Four people — three males and a female — exited and went to the east side of the hotel. The female in the group went to the north side of the hotel and entered the main lobby, where she continued through the building and opened a secured door allowing the three males inside.

They then went toward Room 237. A short time later, the surveillance video showed several people run from the area of Room 237 into the hallway. The video also shows that, as the SUV exits the parking lot, two other people enter the passenger side of the SUV. One had clothing that didn’t match any clothing of the initial four people seen entering the room.

A Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was convened and two of Gifford’s family members were questioned by detectives.

The family members told police that Gifford had told each of them that he had been at the American Inn and that he had gotten into a fight with Roberson. Gifford allegedly told a family member that he pulled out a gun after Roberson pulled out his. Gifford allegedly told his family members that he shot Roberson. Gifford allegedly shot him a second time when he rolled over. As he left the room, Gifford allegedly turned and shot Roberson again.

A family member told police that Gifford allegedly showed no remorse and seemed to be treating the shooting as if it was a game.

Gifford allegedly told a family member he was going to flee to Chilicothe, Missouri with his girlfriend and then probably head north. Gifford allegedly had already contacted another family member who lives in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

On Saturday, a relative of the girlfriend called the Metro Squad to say the girlfriend had called another relative asking to stay with her to get away from Kansas City.

While in contact with the relative, Ottumwa police called the Metro Squad and informed them that Gifford’s girlfriend along with a man were found at a house there. The girlfriend allegedly was armed, but was convinced to place the firearm in a bedroom. The Metro Squad sent Ottumwa police a photo of Gifford, who confirmed that the man was Gifford.

The Clay County prosecutors have asked that Gifford’s bond be set at $1 million.

