Comfortable temperatures to continue Tuesday, but a cold front is on its way to KC

Pleasant weather will continue Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

“Great weather to be outside,” said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

The temperature may rise even more on Wednesday, but it will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

The chance for rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and continues until Thursday morning.

“Could actually have a rumble or two of thunder,” Lauria said.

A cold front will come through Thursday morning.

“That sweeps away the moisture, sweeps away the warm air,” Lauria said. “Thursday’s a blustery day as temperatures will only be in the 40s and feel colder than that.”

Snowflakes are possible Friday, but temperatures will rise on the weekend, with Sunday’s high forecast at 57.

Lauria said the last six weeks have been dry despite bouts of rain and snow.

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 18, Kansas City recorded 1.74 inches of precipitation. During the same time last year, Kansas City received 11.48 inches of moisture.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.