‘Going to be beautiful’ before rain and cool down returns to Kansas City metro area

The start of the work week will get off to a pleasant start as highs are expected to be around 60 degrees in the Kansas City metro area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today it’s going to be beautiful outside,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We will have mid- to upper 50s for afternoon highs.”

Some may have a few spotty showers to contend with, she said.

“But most of us will stay dry on this Monday with just a very slim chance for rain,” Ritter said. “We clear out tonight. We have gorgeous conditions for your Tuesday.”

Highs will reach into the low 60s on Tuesday and then the the mid-60s on Wednesday. But the weather will take a turn Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Rain chances build back into our forecast and then we start to cool down for the back part of the week,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on Twitter over the weekend that this week’s slightly above normal temperatures will be very welcomed as this fall has been among the coldest on record for Kansas City.

If you include October, 37 of the last 46 days have been at or below normal, the weather service said on Saturday.

Halfway through the month this is the 7th coldest Nov. on 132-year record for KC. When you factor in Oct. as well, 37 of the last 46 days have been at or below normal. That will make the near to slightly above normal temps through the middle of next week very welcome! #FrigidFall — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 16, 2019

The weather service no hazardous weather is expected Monday through Tuesday. There could be isolated thunderstorms as rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon and overnight. None of the storms are expected to be severe.

Temperatures are expected to return to near normal conditions on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s before falling to the mid-40s on Friday. The average high for this time of the year in Kansas City is the lower 50s.

For the extended outlook, below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation is expected for the last part of November, the weather service said.

