Nice weather in KC this week before next cold snap moves in ahead of holiday

Pleasant days are on tap for the Kansas City area as temperatures return to normal beginning Sunday.

But first a light rain needs to move out of the area.

“We are going to see pretty pleasant and dry next several days,” said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

That will likely end when the next cold snap arrives heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, Frank said.

On Sunday the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the high is expected to be in the lower 50s, which is the average temperature for this time of year. The best chance for rain Sunday is in areas east of Interstate 35. Overall rain totals will be light.

Earlier Sunday, weather radar picked up a flock of birds near St. Joseph that flew south toward Kansas City as light rain showers moved through the area in the morning, the weather service said in a tweet.

If you look closely you can see a flock of birds near St. Joseph deciding to stay dry and flying south towards KC as some light rain showers move through the area this morning. pic.twitter.com/SNU67DrydO — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 17, 2019

“I think Monday will be relatively cloudy — we may include a sprinkle as well, but for the most part it’s not going to be a huge issue,” Frank said. “With cloud cover, temperatures are going to try to warm up a little bit more.”

After the cloud cover clears out, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s Tuesday. The fairly pleasant conditions are expected to continue into the end of the week, Frank said.

