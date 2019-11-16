Kansas City weekend forecast: light rain Sunday before warmer than normal week

Light rain could move through Kansas City Sunday morning before warmer than average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 50s over the weekend and into the early part of the work week despite a cold front moving into the area, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank said in a weather update for The Star.

The cold front, which will move through overnight Saturday into Sunday may bring light showers Sunday morning, Frank said.

According to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill the highest chance for rain is in northern and central Missoui. Those areas could get between a trace and a 10th of an inch of precipitation.

However, once the front moves through Frank said he doesn’t expect more rain. Warm air coming in from the south will keep temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week.

“It won’t be like this to finish the month of November but we’ll see it for the next few days at least,” Frank said.

According to the National Weather Service temperatures could warm up into the 60s on Wednesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.