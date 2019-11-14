One more day of cooler temperatures for Kansas City area before warm up

Cloudy conditions early Thursday are expected to decrease but temperatures will remain below average, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Temperature wise we will tap out in the low 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “The average high this time of the year is in the mid-50s.”

However, the extended forecast calls for some warmer days ahead.

Would you look at that!



Six whole days with high temperatures 50°F or warmer starting tomorrow, with no strong signals for winter to return for a while pic.twitter.com/UaRlJOojzP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 14, 2019

Temperatures should climb back into the 50s on Friday and are expected to stay in that range throughout the weekend and into early next week.

“Perhaps even flirt with 60 (degrees) by next Tuesday,” Ritter said.

