Weather News
One more day of cooler temperatures for Kansas City area before warm up
Cloudy conditions early Thursday are expected to decrease but temperatures will remain below average, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“Temperature wise we will tap out in the low 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “The average high this time of the year is in the mid-50s.”
However, the extended forecast calls for some warmer days ahead.
Temperatures should climb back into the 50s on Friday and are expected to stay in that range throughout the weekend and into early next week.
“Perhaps even flirt with 60 (degrees) by next Tuesday,” Ritter said.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
