Still chilly in Kansas City for the next 24 hours, but conditions are improving

The Kansas City area has experienced some chilly weather for the past couple of days, but conditions are improving, says FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“Still chilly for the next 24 hours, but the good news is there is improvement. There’s no more of that really arctic stuff. In fact, it is going to get more mild heading into the weekend,” Frank said in a weather update to The Star.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then on Friday, the forecast says the area will see more sunshine with temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday is expected to be breezy with temperatures around the mid 50s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

