Sunny, pleasant and warm weather in the Kansas City area this weekend

Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout Friday and will remain pleasant throughout the weekend as well as early next week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are expecting temperatures to actually be up in the mid-50s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“As we look around the region, though, heading into the weekend, we are going to reintroduce rain back to our forecast late Saturday for areas north and west of Kansas City,” she said.

There’s a slight chance of rain forecast for Sunday morning.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We are going to have a little ribbon of rain blow through, most likely early in the morning,” Ritter said. “It moves out and the rest of the Sunday is fine.”

The rain showers are tied to a cold front, which will cause a drop in temperatures for the back half of the weekend.

Temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.

“Then a little bit of a drop arrives on Sunday,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.