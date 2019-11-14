‘Chilly start’ to the weekend but temperatures should warm up in Kansas City

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight in the Kansas City area, but it should warm up to the 50s by the afternoon hours Friday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“We’ll be down into the middle 20s by daybreak tomorrow. Kind of a chilly start, but during the afternoon, we should warm up,” Lauria said. “As a matter of fact, it may actually feel good out there for tomorrow with light winds. Temperatures should be up into the middle 50s.”

By Friday evening, temperatures will be in the 40s, dropping down into the 30s later into the night, according to the forecast.

Saturday should be in the mid 50s but Lauria said meteorologists were keeping their eye on a “very weak front” that is supposed to move into the area, which could increase the chance of rain on Sunday.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the area is “still on track for more November-ish and less January-ish conditions this weekend.”

“Not exactly a scorcher, but we will take what we can get this fall,” the weather service said.

