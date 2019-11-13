Shorts, not sweaters, might be better choice as KC metro could reach 60 degrees soon

This stretch of cold weather from an arctic blast that swept across the country could be more bearable if you look at the highs expected next week in Kansas City.

“Heading into the middle of next week, it gets warm,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We are flirting with 60 on Tuesday.”

That will be a welcome break to the Kansas City area which just saw it’s coldest temperatures of the season when the low drop to 8 degrees Tuesday morning. That was just 2 degrees shy of tying the daily record set for that day in 1911.

**Records lows this morning**



Kirksville - 2 degrees (former record 11 degrees in 1968)



St Joseph - 6 degrees (former record 8 in 1986)



Kansas City dropped to 8 just missing the record low of 6 set in 1911. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 12, 2019

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The high on Tuesday climbed to 27 degrees, well below the mid-50s that Kansas City area typically sees this time of year. And while warmer, Wednesday was still cold.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

“A lot of cloud cover was drifting toward Kansas City and we will continue to clouds things up as we move along into the afternoon,” Bogowith said.

Temperatures were expected to climb into the lower and middle 40cs Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance for a few spits and sprinkle she said.

Temperatures will be a few degrees colder on Thursday, with highs climbing to near 40 degrees.

“We pop back up to 50 degrees for your Friday as we bring back abundant sunshine,” Bogowith said.

The warm conditions continue into the weekend with highs expected in the mid-50s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday.

The start of the work week gets off to a warm start, with highs in the mid-50s on Monday and near 60 degrees on Tuesday, she said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP