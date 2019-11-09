Enjoy the warmth while it lasts; light snow showers in KC forecast for Veterans Day

The weekend weather will be exceptionally warm and pleasant but breezy conditions will plummet temperatures and bring much cooler weather beginning on Monday, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“It’s a pretty decent start to the weekend,” said Frank in a weather update to The Star. “We are going to continue to look at overall a really nice weekend; expect the wind to be lighter on the first half of the weekend than the second half.”

The high temperature on Saturday should reach the mid-60s with the low dipping to the 40s. Portions of the region to the west might experience warmer conditions. Winds are expected to pick up throughout Saturday and Sunday.

“It should be excellent for the next couple of days,” he said.

The warming trend will continue on Sunday but temperatures will only reach the mid-50s. Cloud cover and winds reaching 15 mph will increase throughout the day and cause temperatures to cool down.

“It is still going to be decent, but then by Veterans Day, it is going to feel like 15 (degrees),” Frank said.

There’s a possibility of some light snow showers early in the day.

“Not the best but not the worst either.” he said.

The wind chill will drop to the single digits by Tuesday morning.

“Just keep that in mind; it is going to be on the cooler side of the road, especially really cold by the beginning of next week,” Frank said.