Weekend will start out warm in KC. It’ll end with an ‘arctic blast,’ forecast says

After dealing with a few days of cold weather, temperatures are expected to soar to the 60s during a sunny Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

West of Kansas City, near Lawrence and Topeka, the region could potentially see temperatures near 70.

But don’t get used to it for long, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria says in a weather update to The Star.

“This is all going to change later Sunday into Monday as an arctic blast builds up in the Arctic region over the next 24 hours and slams down toward the Kansas City area by the end of the weekend,” Lauria said. “By Monday morning, the freeze line goes all the way down toward southern Missouri. Temperatures will be in the single digits up toward our north.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be between the upper 20s and low 30s. Lauria said the Kansas City area may also see “a few snow flurries” early Monday morning.

The cold air will start to shift away Wednesday, he said.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said in a Twitter post Friday: “If temperatures next week are any indication of things to come, we suggest making plans to hang those Christmas lights Saturday.”

If temperatures next week are any indication of things to come, we suggest making plans to hang those Christmas lights Saturday. pic.twitter.com/QEXQF1HBte — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 8, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.