Friday’s weather in KC started frigid cold but temperatures are expected to warm up
Temperatures on Friday will steadily increase throughout the day after a very cold start, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“We are expecting temperatures to get back into the 40s after a very cold start to the morning and we will have sunshine all day long, said Ritter in a weather update provided to The Star. “It will turn out to be a very beautiful day.”
The low temperature on Friday dipped to 17 degrees, which is the coldest it has been since March, the National Weather Service reported Friday.
The weather on Saturday and throughout the weekend is expected to be warm and mild. The forecast calls for temperatures on Saturday to reach the mid-60s.
“We’ll wake up to temperatures near freezing but we will recover into the lower, possibly mid-60s and if the wind really cranks up tomorrow, it could be even warmer than that,” Ritter said.
However, with the warmer weather, temperatures will drop in the evening.
“Sunday will be the day that starts out mild but we will see our temperatures begin falling in the afternoon, signaling a colder spell for the start of next week,” Ritter said.
