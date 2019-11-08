Friday’s weather in KC started frigid cold but temperatures are expected to warm up

Temperatures on Friday will steadily increase throughout the day after a very cold start, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are expecting temperatures to get back into the 40s after a very cold start to the morning and we will have sunshine all day long, said Ritter in a weather update provided to The Star. “It will turn out to be a very beautiful day.”

The low temperature on Friday dipped to 17 degrees, which is the coldest it has been since March, the National Weather Service reported Friday.

The low this morning at KC was 17...that was coldest we've been since March 6th when the low bottomed out at 7 degrees. That is a span of 247 days...the average span between the last 20 degree in the Spring and the first in the Fall is 259 days. A little early. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 8, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The weather on Saturday and throughout the weekend is expected to be warm and mild. The forecast calls for temperatures on Saturday to reach the mid-60s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

“We’ll wake up to temperatures near freezing but we will recover into the lower, possibly mid-60s and if the wind really cranks up tomorrow, it could be even warmer than that,” Ritter said.

However, with the warmer weather, temperatures will drop in the evening.

“Sunday will be the day that starts out mild but we will see our temperatures begin falling in the afternoon, signaling a colder spell for the start of next week,” Ritter said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP