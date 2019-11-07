‘Going to feel cold’ in Kansas City as wind chills remain in the teens and 20s

A day after the afternoon high climbed to 66 degrees, the Kansas City area will face chillier temperatures Thursday.

“It is going to be so much colder than yesterday,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Our highs will be kept in the 30s. Our wind chills will be kept in the teens and 20s through much of the day.”

The good news is that as a cold front pushes off to the south of Kansas City, it will take with it all of the cloud cover, leaving plenty of sunshine later in the day, Ritter said.

Temperatures will gradually warm up as Kansas City heads into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 40s on Friday. No hazardous weather is expected.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the roller coaster temperatures will continue this weekend, with highs returning into the 60s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.

A strong cold front is expected to sweep through the area Sunday night, sending temperatures plummeting overnight into the start of the next work week. Highs on Monday are expected to remain below freezing.

There could be a chance for some minor snow accumulations Monday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will likely remain colder than normal through mid-November. Below normal precipitation is anticipated.

