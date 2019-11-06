Rain, and possibly snow, are coming to Kansas City tonight. Here’s what to look for.

Although Kansas City will see a nice fall afternoon Wednesday, a very strong cold front is expected to move through the area later, bringing a dramatic change in the weather, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Temperatures are spiking near 60 degrees and then we tumble as we bring in some chances for rain,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The rain will be very spotty at first, Bogowith said. But between 10 p.m. and midnight, the cold rain showers will become more widespread, she said.

The rain has the possibility of transitioning over to a wintry mix in the form of snow flurries as colder air arrives in the Kansas City area.

“We are not expecting accumulations and we are not expecting any major impact on the roadways as most of this will be pulling out as we head toward your morning commute,” Bogowith said.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill urged drivers to look out for isolated slick spots on their morning rush hour drive.

Light rain overnight in southern Missouri and southeast Kansas, maybe a few flurries and sprinkles early in the morning across the #KC Metro. Look out for isolated slick spots on your morning commute, Thursday. #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/GlpOdm4KQC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 6, 2019

That will leave the Kansas City area with drier conditions.

“Winds are going to be screaming on the backside of this system running at least 15 to 20 mph, gusting even higher than that,” Bogowith said. “As that pulls down some very chilly air, it’s going to create some cold wind chills for your Thursday morning.”

Temperatures will not rebound much, as highs will only reach into the 30s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures overnight will bottom out in the low 20s before climbing back to the low 40s on Friday.

Highs on Saturday will reach 60 degrees again.

“Enjoy that day,” Bogowith said. “The bottom drops out once again. Cold air funnels in behind a very strong cold front that will drop high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday into the 30s.”

