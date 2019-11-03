KC weather: warmer conditions Sunday but cooler temperatures and breezy by the weekend

The weather for the end of October included snowy and unseasonably cold temperatures is expected to continue for the start of the new work week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“If you liked the cold and snowy October, at least the end of October, you wouldn’t necessarily like the first week of November,” said Frank, who provides a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with increasing clouds.

“I think we are going to see some cooler conditions to end the week but for the most part we are going to start with week with a pretty even keel,” Frank said.

Increasing winds from the south and the southwest for the next 36 hours will bring cooler temperatures after Monday.

“I think we are going to have a hard time warming up too much but it still should be pretty pleasant,” Frank said.

It's been nice to finally get a prolonged break from the rain and snow, but that has come at a price of having cooler than normal temperatures.



Rain returns Wednesday, mainly south of the Missouri River. And there could be some lingering wintry mix Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/Pv8yW6ASsz — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 3, 2019

Temperatures will cool down considerably after a few days of slightly warm weather, Frank said.

“We are going to stay in the mid-50s here throughout the middle portion of the week before it gets cooler by the end of the week,” he said.