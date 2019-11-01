Cool temperatures to continue through weekend, but perfect for KC Chiefs tailgating

Cool temperatures for Kansas City Chiefs tailgating but temperatures will climb throughout the game. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria. FOX4

Cool fall temperatures for the Kansas City area should continue through the weekend, according to Fox4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Now on Saturday, maybe not as warm but pretty comfortable but I think we are going to see some pretty good sunshine,” said Lauria, in a weather update provided to The Star.

Overnight temperatures could dip into the low 30s but a warmup will continue throughout Saturday, climbing up to the upper 50s with plenty of clear skies.

The high temperature on Friday reached 55 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Chilly night for your Friday night activities it will be clear with a slight breeze making it feel even chillier! pic.twitter.com/tYpR0gvkh7 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 1, 2019

As a low weather pressure system enters the area, Lauria said he is issuing an aches and pains alert over the weekend.

“So if you suffer from migraines, you feel some aches and pains in other parts of your body; you may not be feeling your best,” he said.

Tailgating weather on Sunday is expected to be cool as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Minnesota Vikings, but temperatures will warm up throughout the game.

“It should be great for the football game; a little cool for tailgating but by the end of the game, the temperatures should be close to about 60 degrees,” Lauria said.

Weather conditions for the start of next week should be fine but a cold mass from the north may cool temperatures down a bit.

“So we are going to see some chillier weather move back into the area as we head toward next Thursday and Friday, a week from today,” he said.