Your KC area forecast: Fall-like weather returns for the Chiefs home game

After one of the coldest Halloween’s on record last week, fall-like weather is returning to Kansas City just in time for the Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We look to be in really good shape this weekend and beyond,” said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update for The Star.

A warm south breeze, Frank said, is bringing nice weather and warmer temperatures to the Kansas City area for the weekend and the early part of the week.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 52 by 4 p.m. Saturday Frank said.

The weather is expected to continue to warm up heading into the Chiefs game with temperatures possibly hitting 59 degrees by the second half of the game.

Frank said he doesn’t expect rain or snow in the next few days.

Cold weather to the east and warm weather to the west, Frank said, will keep temperatures mild for the next few days. He expects another cold spell to come through the area after that followed by more warm weather.

“Don’t think that just because it’s been this cold this early that it’s going to be cold forever,” Frank said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.