After a cold Halloween, dry and warm weather on the way for Kansas City

After a snowy and cold Halloween, weather in Kansas City is expected to stay warm and dry heading into the weekend and for Sunday’s chiefs game.

Temperatures Friday are expected to hit 49 degrees by 4 p.m. according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter in a weather update for The Star.

Winter weather in Nebraska could move south, bringing rain to the northern part of the state, such as Atchison and St. Joseph during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

A slight chance for scattered showers across the area exists around 8 p.m., Ritter said.

Ritter said she expects dry weather heading into the weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Chiefs game, by the way, looks fantastic on Sunday,” Ritter said.

Temperatures before the game are expected to sit around 45 degrees before warming up to 57 by the second half.

Temperatures “look to tank” later in the week according to FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. They’ll head back into the 40s after Sunday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.