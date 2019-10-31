Kansas City hit 22 degrees Thursday, making it the coldest Halloween since 1993: NWS

Temperatures dropped Thursday morning to 22 degrees in Kansas City, making it the second coldest Halloween in the city in more than 130 years, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The only colder Halloween in Kansas City came in 1993 when temperatures dropped to 17 degrees, the weather service said on Twitter.

In the coming days, the region will continue to see cold conditions, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“It’ll be a little bit better tomorrow, but still, pretty darn chilly,” Lauria said.

Conditions will be clear overnight Thursday into Friday with temperatures dipping to 28 degrees at 6 a.m., Lauria said. Kansas Citians can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday as temperatures rise to 45 degrees by noon and 50 by 4 p.m., he said.

As the month came to an end Thursday, Lauria said Kansas City had three accumulating snows in October. That has only happened once before, back in 1898, he said.