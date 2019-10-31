Cold temps will send chills down spines of trick-or-treaters in Kansas City metro

It will be a clear Halloween Thursday evening in the Kansas City area, but it will also be cold, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We will continue to thaw out this afternoon as the sunshine takes hold of our viewing area,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “That’s going to leave us with a warmer forecast for this afternoon with highs eventually topping out near 40 degrees.”

But as soon as the sun sets, temperatures are expected to tumble from the upper 30s to the lower 30s, she said.

“The wind chills, by sunset, will be in the upper 20s,” Ritter said.

For parents considering whether to avoid the cold, there are indoor trick-or-treating options.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District urged drivers to be extra careful when venturing out tonight.

“Reminder: Some ghouls and goblins still plan to trick or treat tonight despite the weather,” the transportation department said on Twitter. “Please be on the lookout for them. Stay Safe. #HappyHalloween.”

