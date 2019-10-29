Indoor trick-or-treating options for a scary cold Halloween in the Kansas City area

As snow moves into Kansas City this week, forecasters are expecting one of the coldest Halloweens on record.

The freezing weather may have more parents considering indoor trick-or-treating options for their kids. Such activities are available every year but may look more attractive as the temperatures fall.

Parents need to be extra aware that their children are more susceptible to hypothermia than adults are, said Brad Winfrey, manager of the Center for Childhood Safety at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Toddlers, Winfrey said, shouldn’t be taken outside to trick or treat at all this Halloween. He recommended parents find indoor Halloween activities if possible to keep the kids safer and warmer.

The Star has compiled a list of such activities across the Kansas City area:

Kansas City, MO

Ward Parkway Center

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday merchants at Ward Parkway Center will be handing out candy for children 12 and under who arrive in costume.

Rockhurst University

From 6 to 8 p.m the Rockhurst University Community Center will be turned into a haunted house with games, treats and activities for children 12 and under.

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

From 4-6 p.m. children will be able to trick-or-treat in the museum galleries. They’ll be given “art-inspired treats” rather than candy.

CoCo Key Water Resort

From 5 to 8 p.m. CoCo Key Water Resort and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will host an indoor trunk or treat for families.

Kansas City, Kan.

Cabela’s

From 4 to 8 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating, games and crafts inside Cabelas.

Olathe

Bass Pro Shops

From 4 to 8 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating, games and crafts inside the Olathe Bass Pro Shops.

Overland Park

Oak Park Mall

Some stores at Oak Park Mall will be handing candy out to trick-or-treaters beginning at 5 p.m.

Scheel’s

Kids 12 and Under can participate in a Trick or Treat scavenger hunt at Shee’s from 3 to 6 p.m.

Independence

Bass Pro Shops

From 4 to 8 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating, games and crafts inside the Independence Bass Pro Shops.

Outside

The high temperature Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, will be 37 degrees.

For those venturing outside, Winfrey said, kids children need to have extra layers of clothing under their costumes and should not be out for more than 30 minutes at a time.

“Since kids tend to get cold quick anytime kids start to shiver or start to complain get them inside,” Winfrey said.